Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 743,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 943,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 330,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 799,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 531,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $87.49.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.