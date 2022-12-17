First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.79. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $123.21 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

