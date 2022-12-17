First Hawaiian Bank Has $850,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

