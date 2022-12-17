Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.