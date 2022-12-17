First Hawaiian Bank Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

