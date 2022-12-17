Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Thursday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Agilysys traded as high as $63.28 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

