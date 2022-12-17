Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 714 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

