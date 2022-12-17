Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American International Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American International Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

