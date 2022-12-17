Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 over the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.