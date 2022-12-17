Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $350,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,722,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,809,192.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,838,367 shares of company stock valued at $16,365,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

BEN stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.