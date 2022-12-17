Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

DFS opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

