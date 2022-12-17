Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

GE stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

