Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 940,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,564,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after buying an additional 1,011,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4,385.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,177,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 3,107,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,771 shares of company stock worth $1,607,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

