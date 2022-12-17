Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

