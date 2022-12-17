Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.