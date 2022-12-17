Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.56.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

