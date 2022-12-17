Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 76 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.