JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 149,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

