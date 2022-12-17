Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

