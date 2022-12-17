Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

