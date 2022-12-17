Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 6,433 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

