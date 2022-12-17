Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 369 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average is $328.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

