Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of J stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

