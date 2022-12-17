Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 9,234 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

