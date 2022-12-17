iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.712 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

