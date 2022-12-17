Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 864 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 87.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,119,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,007,000 after purchasing an additional 408,571 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.84 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

