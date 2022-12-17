Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

