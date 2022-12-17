Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

