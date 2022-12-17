Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

