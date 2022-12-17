Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $638,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

