Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,108 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

VDE opened at $116.29 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

