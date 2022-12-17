Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

