Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arco Platform Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
