Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.