Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Drops By 21.9%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $568.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on AROW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

