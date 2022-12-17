Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $4,032,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.4 %

PINS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.34 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

