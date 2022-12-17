Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

AMYT opened at $7.03 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $449.66 million, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

