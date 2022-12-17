Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declines By 22.7%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $508,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.