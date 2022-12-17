Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

