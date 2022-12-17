Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.