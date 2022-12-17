Short Interest in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Rises By 13.0%

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Up 1.5 %

ARCK stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

