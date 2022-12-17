Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Sells $3,723,440.00 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Humana Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $503.53 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.87 and a 200-day moving average of $495.94.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
