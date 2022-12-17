Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Sells $3,723,440.00 in Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $503.53 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.87 and a 200-day moving average of $495.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

