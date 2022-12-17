Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $2.00 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,818,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,338 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 367,758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 889,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

