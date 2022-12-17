Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$23.21

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at C$31,033,777.40.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

NOA opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.53. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

