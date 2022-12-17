Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.36 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

