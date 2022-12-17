Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price at $65.71

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CODYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($67.37) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Shares of CODYY opened at $9.45 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.