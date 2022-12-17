Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGPHF shares. Baader Bank raised Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Partners Group Stock Down 4.1 %

PGPHF opened at $879.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $922.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.36. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $753.75 and a 12-month high of $1,714.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

