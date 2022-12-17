Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $39.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unum Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.