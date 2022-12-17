Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCISY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €111.00 ($116.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($126.32) to €122.00 ($128.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €116.00 ($122.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vinci Trading Down 1.8 %
VCISY stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
