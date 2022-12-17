Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. TD Securities reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.56. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

