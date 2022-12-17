Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $29.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 22.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

