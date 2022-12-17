Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $29.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 22.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bally's (NYSE:BALY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.