Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.78 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

